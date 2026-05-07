TheLotter Exposes Latest Scam Affecting Online Lottery Players

Players urged to recognize red flags and avoid fraudulent communications

PORTLAND, Ore., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter, a trusted online lottery courier service, is warning the public about a recently identified phishing scam falsely using its branding to mislead individuals and collect sensitive personal information.

The circulating communications falsely claim that recipients have won a lottery prize and request personal details, including identification documents and so-called "security codes". TheLotter confirms that these messages are fraudulent and were not issued by the company.

With online lottery services growing in popularity, scammers are increasingly using convincing tactics to exploit unsuspecting individuals. In this instance, recipients are contacted with claims of a significant lottery win despite having never entered the draw in question. The messages are designed to look legitimate, often referencing fabricated drawing details and other official-looking information to build credibility.

In some occurrences, the scheme escalates through follow-up emails requesting additional personal information or payments under the pretense of administrative fees.

In a recently reported case, the recipient had never had an account or any prior interaction with TheLotter or its affiliated services, underscoring how widely these scams can be distributed.

TheLotter emphasizes that individuals cannot win a prize from a lottery they did not enter.

Additionally, neither TheLotter nor licensed operators such as Lotto Direct Limited will ever request sensitive information through unsolicited communications or third-party channels.

"Anyone who receives suspicious correspondence of this nature should not engage, click on any links, provide personal information, or make payments," a company spokesperson said.

"We strongly advise players to rely only on our official communication channels listed on our websites."

If unsure, players are advised to contact TheLotter directly for verification.

Red flags to look out for include:

Unexpected messages claiming lottery winnings

Requests for personal or financial information

Instructions to make payments in order to claim a prize

Communications from unofficial or unfamiliar sources (for example, email addresses from unrelated domains)

TheLotter affirmed that protecting its customers and maintaining brand integrity remain top priorities, and that it continues to take proactive steps to address any and all issues.

Disclaimer:

TheLotter Oregon and TheLotter Arizona ("TheLotter") are operated by NJ Lotto LLC. TheLotter will never send unsolicited prize notifications or request personal information, documents, or payments. Only customers with an active account who purchased a ticket through official platforms are eligible for prize notifications. Any suspicious messages should be treated as fraudulent.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE theLotter