TheLotter Suspends Operations in New Jersey, Focuses on Expanding Services Across Other U.S. States

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter US announced today that it will suspend its New Jersey operations, shifting its focus toward expanding services in other U.S. states as part of its long-term growth strategy.

TheLotter will continue to offer lottery courier services in states such as Arizona and Oregon, with plans to further strengthen its presence in these markets.

Having launched in Arizona earlier this year and New York last year, TheLotter said that this strategic shift is expected to support stronger nationwide growth, with the platform committed to making its services available to more customers across the U.S.

"First and foremost, we want to thank our loyal customers for their continued support. This decision was not easy, but we believe it will enable us to reach more players across the country. By redirecting our efforts and resources, more customers will be able to order tickets for their favorite lotteries quickly and conveniently," said Barry Golombek, TheLotter US General Manager.

TheLotter confirmed that its New Jersey site will stop accepting orders as of November 19, 2025. Any existing orders, Multi-Draw packages, or draws from a Subscription scheduled after that date will be canceled and fully refunded.

TheLotter has already notified all registered players of these changes and informed them that they can withdraw their funds through February 17, 2026. Players who miss the deadline can contact TheLotter's customer service team for assistance.

"We're truly excited for the future. Alongside our broader expansion plans, we've been rolling out our brand-new website, and early feedback from players has been overwhelmingly positive," Golombek continued.

Key platform enhancements include:

Faster performance and ultra-responsive design





A more streamlined lottery purchasing experience

An improved user interface

An upgraded personal area

TheLotter US's new website is already available for players in Minnesota, Arizona, and Oregon.

