Tier 1 Cyber Security Vendor Selects 2 Silicom Cards

KFAR SAVA, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that a Tier 1, US-based cyber security vendor has awarded Silicom two NIC Design Wins: one for an advanced encryption offload acceleration card, and the other for an FPGA-based SmartNIC. Both will be incorporated into two of the customer's next-generation solutions designed to help its customers, including some of the world's largest, most advanced organizations, secure and optimize their networks and applications in the cloud, on premise or at the edge. The customer has indicated that both design wins will be ramping up during the second half of this year, with mass deployment beginning in 2024.

"We are proud that that this cyber security giant is turning to Silicom for the specialized hardware it needs to build its next generation platforms," commented Liron Eizenman, Silicom's CEO. "This speaks volumes about the innovation of our technology, our broad portfolio, the uniqueness of our full-service 'package', and the reputation we have earned as the 'go to' source for performance-booster solutions."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "The fact that we have secured these two important Design Wins, both of which are critical to the performance of the customer's solutions, confirms again our strategy of creating a broad offering perfectly positioned to address our target customers' critical needs. It also demonstrates the ongoing power of our traditional product lines to continue playing an important role in our growth."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

