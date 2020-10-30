Tikcro Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HADERA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We reduced our operating expenses and continue to consider businesses for a reverse merger and other corporate alternatives, said Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $96,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $248,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, the company reported $4.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $192,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $519,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to sell or license the rights to our CTLA-4 antibody on reasonable terms or at all, our ability to identify an attractive business for a reverse merger and, if we do, our ability to consummate the merger on reasonable terms. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Condensed Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



















June 30,

2020

Unaudited

December 31,

2019 Audited



Assets











Current assets











Cash, cash equivalents and short-term

bank deposits $ 4,077

$ 4,273





Restricted cash

83



83





Receivables and other financial asset 28

40





Total current assets 4,188

4,396



















Property and equipment, net -

26























Total assets $ 4,188

$ 4,422

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:











Other current liabilities $ 157

$ 200





















157

200



















Shareholders' equity 4,031

4,222



















Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 4,188

$ 4,422

























Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Statements of Operations (US dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Research and development $ - $ 128







expenses $ - $ 265

















General and administrative

expenses, net

110

141





287 221

















Total operating expenses

110

269

221

552

















Operating loss

-110

-269

-221

-552



















Financial income, net

14

21

29

33



















Net loss $ -96 $ -248 $ -192 $ -519

















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ -0.01 $ -0.03







$ -0.02 $ -0.05





















Weighted average number of shares

used computing basic and diluted

loss per share

















9,879 9,879 9,879 9,879



SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.