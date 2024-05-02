TIME Selects ALZpath Co-Founder Dr. Venkat Shastri As Inaugural Member of Time100 Health Ranking

100 Most Influential People in Global Health List Includes Dr. Shastri, Based on Development of Proprietary Diagnostic Tool Powering Precision Blood Tests for Early Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis



CARLSBAD, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, announced today that TIME Magazine has named ALZpath's Co-Founder and CEO, Venkat Shastri, PhD, to the inaugural TIME100 Health list. This annual list recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of 100 of the world's most influential individuals who most impacted global health this year.

Dr. Shastri co-founded ALZpath with Eric Reiman, MD and Jerre Stead, driven by a mission to transform the diagnosis, treatment and management of Alzheimer's disease.

"I am honored to be listed among TIME100's health leaders and applaud their dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes around the world," said Venkat Shastri, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of ALZpath. "This honor recognizes the efforts of the entire ALZpath team to make our highly sensitive pTau217 blood-based test a routine part of the Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and treatment paradigm, so that patients can be diagnosed earlier, with more accuracy, and benefit from a new generation of therapies that are both approved and in clinical trials.

"Thank you to TIME for recognizing the tremendous work of Venkat and the ALZpath team in developing novel diagnostic solutions that will help transform Alzheimer's disease research and patient care," said Board Chair and Co-Founder Jerre Stead. "We are dedicated to reshaping the Alzheimer's care continuum through timely and accurate diagnosis, improving the lives of patients and those living with risk of Alzheimer's disease."

Working together with Andreas Jeromin, PhD, and Jacob Hunter, Dr. Shastri, and the ALZpath team pioneered the development of proprietary antibodies, including one that detects pTau217, an important biomarker for early-stage Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, that is now being utilized in standard blood-based tests throughout the United States.

In a recent study published by JAMA Neurology, the ALZpath pTau217 test demonstrated levels of accuracy comparable to traditional methods like PET imaging and cerebral spinal fluid testing, which are expensive, invasive and unscalable. The test, known as ALZpath Dx, is currently available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) for clinical diagnostic use and clinical trials. The test can also be ordered online by healthcare providers.

The full list and related tributes appear in the May 13, 2024 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 3, and now at time.com/time100health.

About ALZpath

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The novel ALZpath pTau217 antibody is transforming Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring, providing accurate and accessible tools for researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide.

ALZpath Dx is available throughout the United States as a laboratory developed Test (LDT) for clinical diagnostic use, clinical trials and other research purposes and can be ordered online by healthcare providers. The company is also collaborating with researchers, clinicians, and industry partners to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and improve patient care. To learn more about the company, please visit https://alzpath.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TIME

TIME is the 101-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

