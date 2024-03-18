Packaging industry expert joins TIPA, enhancing the company's global expansion amid rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional flexible plastic packaging

MIAMI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIPA , a global leader in compostable flexible packaging solutions, announced that Rodrigo Castaneda has joined the company as VP and General Manager North America to further drive the company's expanding regional presence.

Castaneda will lead TIPA's drive to increase its share in the compostable packaging market as demand grows for eco-friendly solutions as an alternative to conventional flexible plastic packaging.

TIPA Compostable Packaging Appoints Rodrigo Castaneda as Vice President & GM to lead growth in North America

He joins the company with over 25 years of experience at world-class organizations in several industries, including food and beverage, home and personal care, pet nutrition, and apparel and textiles.

He comes to TIPA having fostered deep connections with global and regional FMCGs, CPGs, retailers, and packaging manufacturers.

"I am thrilled to join TIPA and lead the company's North American expansion, enhancing local access to compostable packaging," said Castaneda. "TIPA's innovative approach is a foundational component of the growing movement aimed at making compostable packaging as ubiquitous as curbside recycling, fostering a sustainable future for our communities and the planet."

About TIPA

Inspired by nature, TIPA's compostable packaging solutions are designed to break down within months under compost conditions just like any organic matter. TIPA packaging provides solutions for the food, nutraceutical, and fashion industries, and is built to fit existing machinery and supply chains. The company's packaging solutions are currently being implemented worldwide by leading global brands in Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US. For more information, visit www.tipa-corp.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364277/TIPA.jpg

Media Contact:

Julie Levi

Gova10 for TIPA

Julie@Gova10.com

SOURCE TIPA