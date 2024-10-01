TIPA to Unveil Expanded Portfolio of Zero-Waste Compostable Packaging Solutions at Pack Expo 2024

New offering marks latest milestone in TIPA's global expansion as demand rises for eco-friendly packaging, highlighted by Pack Expo's increasing focus on sustainability

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions, is set to introduce exciting new additions to its portfolio at Pack Expo 2024, taking place in Chicago from November 3-6. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore TIPA's innovative compostable materials, designed to meet the growing global demand for more sustainable packaging alternatives for hard-to-recycle flexible plastics.

In recent years, TIPA has significantly expanded its global reach across North America, Europe, and Australia. As part of its growing presence in North America, TIPA has recently increased local production through partnerships with several major North American packaging manufacturers. Now the company is bringing an expanded product line to North America as well, including new compostable, paper-based laminations that are aligned with TIPA's commitment to reducing plastic waste.

TIPA offers a wide range of packaging solutions, including compostable films and laminates, pre-made pouches and bags, and closures. These materials are designed to meet packaging needs across a variety of end markets, including snack foods, baked goods, fresh produce, nutraceuticals and non-food markets such as home and personal care and fashion. TIPA's packaging maintains the same functionality, durability, and barrier protections as traditional plastic, while having the added benefit of breaking down into compost under home or industrial composting conditions within a matter of weeks, leaving behind zero waste.

"We're encouraged to see a growing focus on sustainable packaging innovations at Pack Expo," said Rodrigo Castaneda, General Manager and Vice President North America at TIPA. "Compostables are among the most promising eco-conscious solutions that are increasingly vital in addressing the plastic crisis. Now is the time for collective action to shift toward a more sustainable future. As consumer and industry demand for sustainability continues to grow, we are excited to unveil our expanded product line. TIPA's portfolio growth demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance designs that don't compromise on quality."

Visitors to Pack Expo 2024 are welcome to TIPA's booth N-6069 to learn more about the company's offerings and to explore how these solutions can help businesses transition to sustainable packaging.

