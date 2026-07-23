Toya Launches PlayTiger, a New Measurement and Attribution Platform for Roblox, with Insights from the Miraculous® x Rabbids® Crossover

New platform helps brands and creators understand what players actually experience inside Roblox - not just how many show up.

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toya, the award-winning Roblox studio behind experiences with more than 1 billion visits, today announced the beta launch of PlayTiger, a new measurement platform designed to help brands and creators understand the real impact of their experiences on Roblox.

The Miraculous® x Rabbids® Takeover showcases how PlayTiger helps brands measure what players actually experience inside Roblox—capturing attention, sentiment, and behavior beyond traditional impressions, visits, and playtime.

PlayTiger is launching in beta with its first design partners, including Miraculous Corp, where it is being used to analyze player engagement across Miraculous® RP: Quests of Ladybug and Cat Noir and Miraculous® Tower Defense during the Miraculous® x Rabbids crossover event. Both games are developed and published on Roblox by Toya in collaboration with Miraculous Corp.

In recent years Roblox has become an increasingly important platform for reaching young audiences. Brands are investing in activations, virtual items and live events. Yet success is still measured largely through legacy media tools such as impressions and playtime, offering little insight into what players actually notice, enjoy, discuss or remember.

PlayTiger changes that by giving brands and creators a clearer understanding of how players experience their worlds. Instead of relying solely on traffic numbers, the platform leverages AI to reveal how players engage with content, what captures their attention, where they become confused or excited, and how experiences can be improved over time.

"For a collaboration like Rabbids inside Miraculous®, the number of visitors is only the beginning," said Anat Shperling, CEO of Toya. "Using PlayTiger we know players noticed it, talked about it, enjoyed it and that the activation made the event memorable. That's the kind of insight PlayTiger was built to provide." During the collaboration the conversations of millions of players were analyzed for an overall community sentiment. Using a chat interface PlayTiger is able to also identify opportunities for future game updates and explain the minutes of player behavior.

The Rabbids activation demonstrated PlayTiger's ability to measure brand affinity beyond traditional engagement metrics. Analysis revealed that players actively adopted the Rabbids' playful, chaotic persona through conversations, roleplay, and gameplay.

"PlayTiger grew out of our own experience building games on Roblox," said Cleo Hayes-McCoy, CTO of Toya. "We wanted better answers to the questions every creator and brand asks after launching an update: What worked? What didn't? And what should we do next? We built PlayTiger to provide those answers."

Designed for both brands and creators, PlayTiger helps teams measure the quality, not just the quantity, of player engagement. Brands gain greater confidence in the effectiveness of their campaigns, while creators gain actionable insights that help them improve player experiences, strengthen communities and demonstrate value to commercial partners.

PlayTiger is currently available in beta with select partners, with broader availability planned following the beta program.

Media Folder: Link

Media Contact:

Name: Guy de Beer

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (972)-545-234101

Website: playtiger.gg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007476/Miraculous_Rabbids.jpg

SOURCE Toya