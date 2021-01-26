Trader Defense Advisory hits back at scammers with cutting-edge strategies

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Defense Advisory ("TDA") advises consumers with product or service related disputes from internet purchases to devise the best money recovery strategy to help raise their disputes with the bank, cardholder or merchants.

TDA has a large international customer base throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and South and North America. They specialize in credit and debit card disputes, cryptocurrency tracing strategies to identify the beneficial owner of the crypto wallet, and other support services to solve consumer disputes. Since the start of COVID, there has been a significant increase in the amount of cryptocurrency related disputes. The complexity of these transactions requires advanced tracing tools and a large legal network capable of identifying critical information which can be used to service the client's case.

Trader Defense Advisory prioritizes transparency and a uniquely tailored experience while empowering victims to solve their disputes in the most efficient way possible. They fight for the rights of the consumer which has helped them to build a strong reputation with banks worldwide.

Trader Defense Advisory is cracking down on online fraudsters and scammers whose misdeeds have previously passed under the radar unchecked and forgotten allowing them to get away with thousands in lost funds. Unregulated brokers often lure unsuspecting victims in and disappear like a poof of smoke, so it was about time that someone caught up to them.

An expert team with years of experience:

Their team of expert advisors and specialists come from various backgrounds and have a vast working knowledge of cryptocurrency transactions, chargebacks and bank wire recall. Their extensive knowledge, experience and training give TDA a step up in the legal industry allowing them to tackle a massive variety of scam cases with personalized and individual strategies and responses to suit the clients every need.

With expertise in Crypto scams, Forex scams, and CFD scams, they have their clients covered at every turn. They can even tackle other cases involving hacking, family fraud, online pharmacy scams, pet scams, celebrity scams, romance scams, coronavirus refunds, medical malpractice lawsuits, and more.

About Trader Defense Advisory

TDA has a global reach and is dedicated to bringing justice down on fraudulent and unlicensed brokers and raising and empowering scam victims to get back their money.

Trader Defense Advisory offers all of their clients a free consultation and a promise to fight back for their funds in financially troubling times. With cybercrimes and online scams on the rise, TDA makes the future of the internet look a lot less scary. It is owned and operated by TDAI Group, LLC.

Contacts:

Dan Arnheim, Media Relations Director

Trader Defense Advisory

Telephone: +1-917-920-6749

[email protected]

1900 E Golf Rd Suite 950 Schaumburg, IL 60173

Twitter

FaceBook

SOURCE Trader Defense Advisory

Related Links

https://traderdefenseadvisory.com/

