SAN JOSE, California, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrapX Security ®, the global leader in cyber deception technology, announced today that it has appointed Frank Sacco to lead its global sales organization. Based in New York, Frank will be responsible for global revenue and growth of the company's award-winning deception technology offering.

The appointment comes at the heel of TrapX raising an $18 million financing round led by Ibex Investors to expand the company's global footprint to additional countries and verticals.

TrapX Appoints Frank Sacco as VP Global Sales

Frank Sacco has more than 25 years of experience in leading sales roles for software companies such as Oracle, Progress software and most recently AvePoint, helping them achieve accelerated growth.

Frank who played as a linebacker for the New England Patriots in the late 1980's said, "As a former NFL player I can tell you that deception tactics such as trick plays are key to winning in sports and the same is true in cybersecurity. TrapX DeceptionGrid proven ability to deceive cyber adversaries fundamentally halts the progression of attacks while changing the economics of cybercrime is a game changer. The company is poised for phenomenal growth."

His experience on the field translates well into the world of cyber deception; with TrapX solutions already helping hundreds of customers tackle hackers before they have the chance to score.

"We are excited to have Frank join the TrapX team as we enter the growth stage of the company, and apply his vast experience in leading global sales organizations to help accelerate the growth and global expansion of TrapX's Deception Technology," said Moshe Ben Simon, CEO of TrapX.

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is the pioneer and global leader in cyber deception technology. Their DeceptionGrid solution rapidly detects, deceives, and defeats advanced cyber-attacks and human attackers in real-time. DeceptionGrid also provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyber-attacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Fortune 500 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com .

