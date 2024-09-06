Trinasolar's cumulative 210 module shipments topped 140 GW, and energy system shipments exceed 7GWh by the first half of 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar published its financial report for the first half of 2024 on Aug 30, reporting revenue of $6.047 billion and net profit attributable to the parent of $74.058 million, reflecting two consecutive quarters of profitability. Over the six months the company delivered 34GW in PV modules, 1.7GWh of DC container and energy storage systems and 3.2GW of solar mounting systems, highlighting and consolidating its leadership in smart PV and energy storage solutions.

Achieving robust growth in PV, solar tracker and ESS business

In the first half of the year Trinasolar shipped 34GW of modules, 25.9% more than in the corresponding period last year. Its cumulative shipments of 210 modules exceeded 140GW, and it thus maintained its top position worldwide. Trinasolar leads the industry in the 700W+ era with its Vertex N 720W series module, based on the 210mm product technology platform and n-type i-TOPCon advanced technology.

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar, takes a comprehensive approach to energy storage, providing solutions from cell to pack to container. It has launched its Elementa 2 Elevate solution, the industry's only fully wrapped cell-to-AC energy storage solution, in North America. Trina Storage pioneers in offering solutions for grid-scale shared energy storage stations, solar-storage integrated charging stations and carbon-neutral industry parks. In three quarters in a row this year Trina Storage has been recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage supplier by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. By the end of June about 7GWh of DC container and energy systems had been delivered globally.

TrinaTracker serves major PV markets worldwide, with cumulative shipments exceeding 23GW by the end of June. It ranked sixth in global shipments last year and third in key countries and regions, being one of the fastest-growing companies, according to S&P Global. A report by Wood Mackenzie ranked TrinaTracker among the top three PV companies in South America, the Middle East and other regions.

Giving R&D a central role

Trinasolar has invested $381.409 million in R&D and had cumulatively filed 5,649 patent applications by the end of June. Trinasolar puts a high premium on its patents, with more than 500 patents on TOPCon technology by July.

The company is extending global collaboration with innovative partners to maintain core competence. In June it signed a long-term collaboration agreement with the Institute of Solar Energy at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, and in August it announced research collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore's leading public sector R&D agency.

Ensuring stable supply worldwide

The company deploys global production capacity to meet burgeoning demands and guarantee worry-free global delivery. Trinasolar prospectively laid out a 1GW cell and module base in Indonesia and a 5GW module base in the U.S. in 2023, both expected to operate in H2 2024.

Trinasolar, with its mission of "Solar Energy for All", will continue to lead the industry with the latest technology and advanced products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977908/Image_Logo.jpg