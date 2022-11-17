TRUECHIP ANNOUNCES FIRST CUSTOMER SHIPMENT OF MIPI A-PHY VERIFICATION IP

TEL AVIV, Israel and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, announced that it has shipped MIPI A-PHY Verification IP to its customers. This addition of MIPI A-PHY strengthens the MIPI Verification portfolio of Truechip along with other protocols such as I3C, DSI, CSI, C-PHY, D-PHY, M-PHY , UNIPRO .

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip said, "MIPI A-PHY is a distinguished protocol specifically designed for automotive applications and will be used for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving Systems (ADS), In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and other peripheral-sensor applications. It eases the integration of lidar, radar, cameras, displays and other surround sensors applications. MIPI A-PHY also provides high performance (32Gbps), higher immunity (to demanding automotive conditions) and ultra-low packet error rate along with longer in-car connectivity range."

Mr. Kishore further added, "It gives me pleasure to mention that with shipment of A-PHY Verification IP, Truechip is playing a significant role in the development of Automotive protocols and it has made us the preferred VIP partner for design companies looking for next-gen solutions that can boost their growth and transformation journeys, enabling invention, greater agility, time to market and heightened customer experience."

MIPI A-PHY distinguished Features:

Supports CSI2, DSI2 and I3C Native Protocol with all C-Port, D-Port and Q-Port. Supports Downlink, Reverse Downlink, Uplink communication and Normative downlink/ Reverse downlink- 5 Gears, Normative optional- 3 Gears, Normative Uplink- 2 Gears and support for both Profile 1 and Profile 2. Supports all modes of operation, Highly Asymmetric mode, Asymmetric mode, Symmetric mode, Q-Fallback Highly Asymmetric mode. Supports PAM, NRZ-8b/ 10b and PAM-8b/ 10b modulation schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Head-Marketing & Sales at Truechip, said, "Verification IPs are more critical than ever in the chip design ecosystem. Our early assessment of this criticality is that the company has put its technology, applications, efforts and resources together in a way that will serve its customer base well in a wide swath of design and verification environments, offering continuous agility for transformation into the future."

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IPs, NOC Silicon IP, GUI based automation products and chip design services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. The company has global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and India. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

