Trusstor Integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusstor , a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities, has announced its integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud® , a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. Trusstor gives project stakeholders real-time visibility into the status and progress of on-site activities, including worker location, activities performed, and safety incidents.

The new integration enhances and extends Trusstor's functionality by giving project teams full visibility into on-site activities in real-time, directly inside Autodesk® Build Insights or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards. The new Partner Card helps project managers keep projects on track by allowing them to plan, manage, and monitor weekly on-site activities.

Construction teams can utilize the integration immediately by adding the Trusstor Partner Card to their Autodesk Build Insight or BIM 360 Project Home dashboard .

"We are thrilled that Trusstor's integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud will give builders real-time 'on the ground' data as to what is happening on-site," says Omri Sorek, co-founder and CEO, Trusstor. "This gives a better solution to our customers to inform decision-making, problem-solving and resource allocation to dramatically improve the management of construction projects."

Crafted by builders for builders, Trusstor's user-friendly "IoT wearables" approach delivers real-time insights to inform project monitoring, advanced planning and reporting. Its plug-and-play design eliminates the need for pre-existing infrastructure, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into on-site working environments and use data from all current IT systems.

"Real-time visibility of jobsite operations yields invaluable efficiency and safety benefits to project teams," says James Cook, director - industry & technology partnerships at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Trusstor's integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud enables users to view and manage critical project information alongside Trusstor's powerful IoT data for a clearer picture of their projects."

Embedding Trusstor into Autodesk Construction Cloud marks the primary integration phase. This paves the way for future functionalities, such as updating activity status and issue data in real time from Trusstor into Autodesk Construction Cloud to further boost real-time on-site connectivity.

Trusstor is a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities to enable one single source of truth of how a build site is, and should be, performing.

