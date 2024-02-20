Trusstor Launches 'Issues' to Record, Assign and Track Tasks On The Fly During On-Site Inspections

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusstor , a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities, has launched Issues, an ultra-smart, easy-to-operate task management tool to allow tasks identified for completion to be quickly and easily recorded, assigned and tracked during on-site inspections at any stage in the project lifecycle.

Issues, available with both mobile and desktop view, replaces whiteboards, notepads, spreadsheets, and other digital solutions not specialized for construction. This intuitive digital tool is also available to non-Trusstor customers, who can now benefit from an open, custom-designed digital construction task manager, built on Trusstor's years of construction experience and best practices, powered by advanced software capabilities.

Allowing the easy creation of tasks from anywhere, regardless of the availability of internet connectivity, Issues empowers instant collaboration between stakeholders by allowing the reporting and smooth monitoring of on-site jobs that need completion. Once a task has been identified and created, clarifying information such as a photo or document, can be attached and specific 'issues' linked to Trusstor's Dynamic Workplan , allowing management to see the progress of non-completed tasks.

Issues standardizes and synchronizes the status of task execution, prioritization and responsibility, and allows the easy export of reports to relevant stakeholders. Its offline mode allows tasks to be recorded so that when the device is back online, it automatically syncs and assigns outstanding tasks.

"Finally, construction teams have a sleek digital tool to assign and track the completion of tasks identified during on-site walkarounds," says Omri Sorek, co-founder and CEO, Trusstor. "Issues empowers collaboration by sharing tasks with on-site and off-site stakeholders, allowing them to add or change tasks as necessary. This ensures issues are caught on time, rework is minimized and outstanding tasks are completed with ease. Both on-site and off-site teams will benefit from this specialized digital tool because it makes their jobs easier."

The roll-out of Issues means construction status-tracking management, prioritization and responsibility for task execution are now fully digitized, with tasks easily filtered by floor, responsible party and subcontractor.

About Trusstor

Trusstor is a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities to enable one single source of truth of how a build site is, and should be, performing.

Media contact:

Roni Dagan

[email protected]

SOURCE Trusstor