tukom and Elsight partner to bring battlefield-proven portable communications to the DACH region

Elsight has designed and developed a lightweight, highly reliable communications system known as Halo. After several successful years in the commercial market, Halo has been optimized for its non-line-of-sight (NLOS) capabilities. By aggregating multiple IP links from public and private cellular, satellite, and RF channels, the Halo provides securely bonded, uninterrupted C2, telemetry and video communications even in the most challenging environments.

tukom CEO, Matthias Brechmann said, "Today's CONOPS require a new set of capabilities to maintain communications throughout volatile terrains while being portable for all types of field operations. We view this partnership with Elsight as strategic in providing our customers with innovative connectivity given the changing military landscape."

tukom offers expert sales, service, training, and consulting for the leading military-grade platforms across various industries including aerospace, defense, and telecommunications. tukom's range of applications extend over the whole telemetry process, from data acquisition, the transfer and storage of telemetry data, data processing and analysis.

Yoav Amitai, CEO of Elsight, commented, "Given tukom's knowledge base and experience in military-grade telemetry communications, they are the perfect partner to spearhead the penetration of the DACH market for our Halo and other connectivity products. Elsight excels in the development of highly reliable, secure wireless communication systems that fulfill many extreme requirements for performance, reliability and the surrounding environment. We are excited to work with tukom, helping them to expand their footprint in the region."

About tukom

Working hand in hand with expert international Partners since 2006, tukom is dedicated to delivering best in class solutions and consultancy services in the field of telemetry, aerospace and defense. Our deep market knowledge, commitment and passion for these Industries enable us to provide the right mission critical communication systems for our customers. Our core competencies span planning, consulting, CONOPS and design development, support for the integration of diverse platforms, through to the delivery of components and end to end solutions, as well as training.

About Elsight

Elsight (ASX:ELS) Elsight delivers Connection Confidence with proprietary bonding connectivity that incorporates both software and hardware elements to deliver reliable, secure, high bandwidth communications - even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. Elsight provides robust, secured connectivity to unmanned aerial and ground systems manufacturers, operators, and integrators globally. www.elsight.com

