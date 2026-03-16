Turbogen Ltd. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Nasdaq Listing

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbogen Ltd. (TASE: TURB), a pioneer in high-efficiency microturbine technology, today announced the public filing of its Form F-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing represents an important milestone in the company's pursuit of a dual listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, a process currently underway and expected to conclude within the coming weeks.

Strategic Financing and Market Entry

In alignment with its listing strategy, Turbogen aims to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements without a traditional U.S. underwritten initial public offering (IPO). Upon the effectiveness of the registration statement, the company will finalize financing transaction, led by Mr. Alex Katz ,a real estate entrepreneur and prominent investor in the company, totaling $7.5 million.. This capital will be raised through:

A strategic private placement.

The exercise of existing options previously approved by shareholders on November 25, 2025.

Further bolstering the company's position, controlling shareholder Anglo Turbo recently increased its stake by acquiring approximately $ 2.25 million in shares, signaling robust internal confidence in Turbogen's operational trajectory.

Revolutionary Energy Solutions

Turbogen specializes in breakthrough multi-fuel microturbine technology designed for on-site electricity and heat generation. By targeting the U.S. and European markets, the company is positioning itself as a global leader in the hybrid energy sector.

The company's Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems offer a compelling value proposition:

Efficiency : Significant improvement in overall building energy utilization.

: Significant improvement in overall building energy utilization. Sustainability : Reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs.

: Reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs. Resilience: Mitigation of power outage impacts through enhanced energy security.

With the U.S. market potential estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, Turbogen already reported signing several long term contracts to supply microturbine systems to U.S. and European companies.

Executive Commentary

"This filing is far more than a technicality; it is a clear statement of intent. As an Israeli company, we are ready to play a defining role in the global decentralized energy revolution," said Yaron Gilboa, CEO of Turbogen. "We are entering the U.S. capital markets at an ideal juncture, backed by proven technology and a surging demand for independent, green energy solutions. Our solid financial foundation allows us to focus entirely on execution and global expansion."

Contact:

Eitan Shemtov

[email protected]

SOURCE Turbogen Ltd.