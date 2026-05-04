TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD. SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR MAY 18, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time

CAESAREA, Israel, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops and manufactures flavor, fragrance and specialty fine ingredients and markets and sells them in more than 30 countries around the world, announced that it will be releasing its first quarter 2026 results on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Earlier in the day, the Company will host an investor conference in Tel Aviv for local investors, with the participation of the Company's management.

Later that day, the Company will be hosting a conference call in English via Zoom, starting at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time. On the call, Ms. Keren Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Guy Gill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review and present the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom conference call, please register at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IA-8JsTlTLep6ih9h7f0xA

Following registration, investors will be sent the link to the conference call which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Turpaz investor relations team, well in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on the Turpaz investor relations website, the day following the call.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

Turpaz specializes in the development, production and marketing of fragrance and flavor extracts both natural and synthetic, sweet, and savory for the food, beverage, ice cream, confectionery, toiletries, cosmetics, home care and detergent industries. The company has a wide and diverse portfolio of products and the ability to develop and customize for customers. Turpaz develops, manufactures and markets specialty fine ingredients with high added value, for the pharma, agro and aroma chemicals industries. Over the years, Turpaz has built a leading business and competitive position in major markets around the world, through the creation of a development and production infrastructure and a marketing and sales system, worldwide in particular in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. Turpaz's global position has intensified since 2016 through the acquisition of companies in various countries around the world. The company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit Turpaz's website, at: https://www.turpaz.co.il/Investors http://www.ituran.com/

International Investor Relations Ehud Helft EK Global Investor Relations [email protected]



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SOURCE Turpaz Industries