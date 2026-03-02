TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD. SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR MARCH 11, 2026

English Conference Call Scheduled at 11am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time

CAESAREA, Israel, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops and manufactures thousands of flavor and fragrance, intermediates and specialty fine ingredients and markets and sells them in more than 90 countries around the world, announced that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Company will be hosting a conference call later that day via Zoom, starting at 11am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time. On the call, Karen Cohen Khazon, CEO and Guy Gill, CFO & EVP, will review and present the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom conference call, please register at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jKPI7kCrTH6YgY_wY9uQHQ

Following registration, investors will be sent the link to the conference call which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Turpaz investor relations team, well in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on the Turpaz investor relations website, the day following the call.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

The Company operates, independently and through its subsidiaries, in three operating segments - the fragrance segment, the taste segment, and the specialty fine ingredients segment. As part of this activity, Turpaz is engaged in research, development, production, marketing, distribution and sale of natural and synthetic sweet and savory taste extracts, seasonings, unique functional solutions for the field of baking, raw materials for the meat and baking industries, special (gluten free) flours, fragrance extracts, used in the production of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care, air care & odor neutralizers products; and specialty fine ingredients which include citrus products and aroma chemicals used in the taste and fragrance industries, and raw materials for the pharma and fine chemicals industries. The company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit Turpaz's website, at: https://www.turpaz.co.il/Investors

