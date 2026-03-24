Twine Security Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in Cybersecurity

This recognition honors organizations, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable results through artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twine Security, the leader in building AI Digital Employees for the cybersecurity industry, today announced it has been selected as a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the cybersecurity category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year's program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.

Twine was recognized for Alex, its first AI Digital Employee and Identity and Access Management (IAM) Expert. Alex reduces cybersecurity and IAM-related risk, improves IAM program execution efficiency and helps organizations keep compliance.

"AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Twine stood out because its work in cybersecurity reflects where the market is headed: Agentic AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value."

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards," said Benny Porat, Co-Founder and CEO of Twine. "AI is moving from experimentation to execution, and that's where real impact happens. This recognition validates our belief that the future of cybersecurity isn't more tools, but systems that actually run the work. With Alex, we're building AI digital employees that don't just assist teams, they take ownership and continuously drive outcomes."

This win adds to Twine's growing momentum in the Agentic AI cybersecurity market. Last year Twine was named a 2025 RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalist, a BlackHat USA 2025 Startup Spotlight finalist, a Forbes Cloud100 Rising Star, a KuppingerCole Rising Star in IAM, an Inc. magazine Best in Business company and the winner of the AWS TLV Summit Startup pitching competition. So far in 2026, the company has been recognized as a SiliconANGLE CUBEd awards finalist and the winner of two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and has been growing its roster of leading enterprise customers.

About Twine Security

Twine builds AI digital cybersecurity employees who execute tasks to help cyber teams close the execution gap. The company's first AI digital employee, Alex, learns, understands and takes away the burden of identity and access management (IAM) tasks — proactively completing organizations' cyber objectives. Twine was founded in 2024 by Benny Porat, Nadav Erez, Omri Green and Justin Woody, all former top managers at cyber unicorn Claroty, which was co-founded by Porat in 2015. Twine is backed by leading venture capital firms Dell Capital Technologies, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Crosspoint Capital.

For more information, visit: www.twinesecurity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

Contacts

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

[email protected]

Ben Ofer

Head of Marketing

Twine Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Twine Security