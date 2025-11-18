TytoCare Integrates With Teladoc Health to Augment Virtual Primary and Urgent Care

TytoCare's FDA-cleared home diagnostic technology will be integrated with Teladoc Health's Primary360 and 24/7 Care programs, expanding high-quality remote care capabilities in-home capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the leading virtual care company enabling in-home, clinical-grade physical exams, today announces an integration with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care. This collaboration integrates TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic with Teladoc Health's 24/7 Care and Primary360 primary care programs, using advanced home diagnostic technology to provide clinical insights to virtual care clinicians. The integration will begin in 2026 and roll out during the year to select customers.

With this integration, Teladoc Health care teams will be able to conduct remote physical exams using TytoCare's handheld device, including lung exams (using TytoCare's AI-powered Lung Sounds Suite, recently listed as a TIME 2025 Best Invention), throat, ear, heart, skin, and temperature assessments. TytoCare's device and self-management tracking capabilities also augment chronic condition management for conditions like asthma and hypertension. With millions of members and decades of combined expertise, TytoCare and Teladoc Health are uniquely positioned to elevate home-based care, addressing the growing demand for more complete and personalized care.

By augmenting Teladoc Health's care teams with diagnostic insights collected at home, employers and health plans can ensure members receive timely and high-quality primary and urgent care, reducing unnecessary ER visits and improving health outcomes.

TytoCare recently received FDA clearance for the world's first AI Lung Sounds Suite, which uses AI to detect and differentiate between the three most common abnormal lung sounds. Respiratory conditions account for more than 40% of diagnoses made using TytoCare's platform, underscoring the importance of intelligent respiratory diagnostics in home-based care. TytoCare's AI is powered by the world's largest multi-modal health dataset of over 7 million exams.

Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare, added, "This integration combines Teladoc Health's scale and trusted clinical services with TytoCare's proven ability to conduct physical exams remotely. Together, we're redefining what virtual primary and urgent care looks like for employers, health plans, and patients; turning the home into the true front door of care."

About Teladoc Health Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

About TytoCare TytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. With a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device with embedded AI, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of 8.5 percent; diverts ED visits by an average of 11.3 percent; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement Labs™, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 250 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Learn more at: www.tytocare.com

