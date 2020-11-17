Uber and AU10TIX Launch New Safety Measures for Cash-Paying Riders

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has partnered with AU10TIX, a global identity verification and authentication platform, to implement a program in cities in Mexico, Argentina and Chile that helps verify the identity of new riders who choose cash as their preferred method of payment. The program leverages AU10TIX's proprietary technology to build trust between rider and driver.

The new program requires certain users who request to pay in cash to scan an official identification such as their voting credentials, national ID, passport or driver's license for verification.

"In the current business climate, more drivers and riders are wanting added reassurance for cash payment options, and we want to give them that," says Ron Atzmon, AU10TIX active deputy chairman. "Working together with Uber, we are delivering on this with AU10TIX's identity document verification technology that provides the reliability, efficiency and scalability required to help provide peace of mind."

Uber and AU10TIX first partnered in 2019, with Uber's core rideshare service, and recently expanded their partnership to electric scooters and Uber Eats.

"As COVID-19 has shifted priorities for both Uber and AU10TIX, our partnership with Uber has also evolved," says Carey O'Connor Kolaja, AU10TIX's CEO. "Together, we worked on a platform that brings together payment preference and identity verification to prioritize safety for both riders and drivers. We expect this launch to set the stage for us to expand into other countries where Uber is experiencing elevated demand for cash payments."

Uber and AU10TIX's latest partnership represents the future of adaptive identity verification. It demonstrates how identity proofing can adjust to a consumer payment preference. Cash, for example, is important to accept, and will drive an increase in layers of verification.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, an identity management company headquartered in Israel, provides critical, modular solutions to link physical and digital identities so that companies and their customers can confidently connect. Over the last decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner for customer onboarding and customer verification automation and we continue to work on the edge of what's next for the future of identity's role in society. Our proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, allowing companies to onboard faster, prevent fraud, meet compliance mandates, and, importantly, establish trust with their customers. We recently announced an $80M investment from TPG and Oak ft/hc to fuel growth and innovation. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

