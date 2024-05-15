Uber Eats partners with Blitz Motors in London to make food delivery more sustainable

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Eats, a leading food delivery platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Blitz Motors (TASE: BLTZ), a renowned smart electric moped supplier, to revolutionize last-mile delivery services in London.

A BLITZ 3000Xs electric moped from BLITZ MOTORS, sleek in design, navigates urban streets with ease, its compact frame ideal for last-mile deliveries. Laden with parcels or food, it represents efficiency, sustainability, and modern logistics in bustling cityscapes.

In a bid to accelerate its commitment to sustainability and transformation, Uber Eats has entered into an agreement with Blitz to offer couriers who use the Uber Eats app access to discounted weekly rental prices for Blitz e-mopeds in London. This collaboration is part of Uber Eats' continued effort to reduce carbon emissions and enhance efficiency across its delivery operations.

Blitz, recognized for its state-of-the-art electric mopeds equipped with advanced connectivity features and eco-friendly design, is set to empower couriers with an unparalleled delivery experience; leveraging Blitz's battery technology combined with their fleet management solutions.

Matthew Price, Regional General Manager at Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe said: "We are excited to partner with Blitz, a leader in smart electric mobility, to transform the future of last-mile delivery. At Uber Eats we are totally committed to playing our role in combating climate change, and with this new partnership, we are doing exactly that."

"We are delighted to join forces with Uber Eats to reimagine the future of urban mobility and last-mile delivery," said Raphael Moszynski, Founder of Blitz. "Our smart electric mopeds are engineered to deliver unparalleled performance, efficiency, and sustainability, making them the perfect fit for Uber Eats' delivery ecosystem."

The partnership represents a significant step forward in fostering sustainable urban mobility and transforming the delivery landscape, harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, both companies are poised to drive positive change and create a more sustainable future.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is a leading global food delivery platform dedicated to making food ordering and delivery more convenient, accessible, and enjoyable for customers worldwide. With a vast network of restaurant partners and delivery drivers, Uber Eats connects people with the food they love, whenever and wherever they need it.

www.ubereats.com

About Blitz (TASE: BLTZ)

Blitz Motors is a pioneering provider of smart electric mopeds, committed to revolutionizing urban mobility and last-mile delivery solutions. With a focus on technology, sustainability, and connectivity, Blitz Motors' electric mopeds offer unmatched performance, efficiency, and convenience for businesses and consumers alike.

www.blitzmotors.com

