UBQ Materials Launches "World of UBQ" Consumer Marketing Campaign, Empowering Consumers to Push for Sustainability in Top Brands

In celebration of Earth Day, public awareness campaign to hit YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and will target major US metros, UK, EU, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, announced today, Earth Day, the launch of its inaugural consumer marketing campaign, the "World of UBQ," aimed at educating the public on the company's game-changing sustainable material and the potential it has for sustainable consumer products at retail.

UBQ Casting Call

The "World of UBQ" campaign utilizes animation and characters to tell the story of UBQ Materials in an engaging and approachable manner. It positions UBQ as a 'can-do' sustainability company, delivering real and immediate material solutions to address critical environmental and climate issues.

"We want consumers to understand that they have a role to play, so we are inviting all of them to join us in making Earth Day Every Day, by taking positive steps toward restoring our environment," said Patricia Mishic O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer of UBQ Materials. "Our 'World of UBQ' moves away from the doom and gloom around climate change, inspiring people to think about where they can make a difference today with their favorite retailers and brands making use of sustainable materials like UBQ."

UBQ's 'wonder material' simultaneously reduces use of oil-based plastic, minimizes waste, and lowers emissions—a three-fold climate impact. Unlike many 'green' products with carbon-neutral claims, UBQ, in the right proportions, can help brands create carbon-negative products.

UBQ is opening this new conversation with consumer audiences in the lead-up to the largest plastics event in the US, NPE2024, where UBQ will be present to educate materials engineers on how UBQ can work alongside conventional plastics for successful transitions to more sustainable, bio-based solutions. The company plans to showcase over 30 applications of the material with brands including Mercedes-Benz, McDonald's, PepsiCo, Keter, Crescent Garden, Orangebox (a Steelcase brand) and others. The consumer campaign will inform the public in parallel about more sustainable products already made with UBQ available through their local retailers.

With humor and strong educational content, the campaign encourages consumers to ask their favorite brands to be more proactive about humanity's shared future, encouraging them to carry and develop more UBQ-based products.

UBQ's "World of UBQ" campaign will be rolled out across digital and social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. It will target major US metros and international regions, including the UK, EU, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

"Sustainable transformation can't just be about distant future dates and targets. We are enabling companies to make real change right now. We don't need to make far-off future roadmaps or pledges because we're already delivering, today," said Albert Douer, Chairman and Co-CEO and UBQ Materials.

For more information about UBQ Materials and its "World of UBQ" campaign, visit www.ubqmaterials.com.

About UBQ Materials Ltd.

UBQ Materials Ltd. closes the loop between the ecosystems of waste and materials. Through its advanced conversion technology, UBQ Materials Ltd. has created a pioneering bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™, made entirely from residual waste, including all organics and hard-to-recycle materials. A sustainable plastic substitute, UBQ™ preserves finite resources, diverts waste from landfills and incinerators and prevents emissions. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials is expanding globally to provide the world's largest businesses, municipalities and consumers with a climate positive solution for a circular economy. Learn more by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNsfhep-F4

