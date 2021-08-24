Uhnder Digital Imaging Radar-on-Chip Leverages proteanTecs' Universal Chip Telemetry for Deep-Data Monitoring

Gains visibility to achieve reliable performance at scale

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader in deep data solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that Uhnder, a pioneer in digital imaging radar sensors for ADAS and next-generation mobility applications, has selected the company's Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT) monitoring solution to provide actionable insights and predictive data about the performance, quality, and reliability of its radar-on-chip, through all product development and usage cycles.

proteanTecs provides deep data based on Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT), introducing visibility from within. Their cloud-based analytics platform applies machine learning algorithms to measurements extracted from on-chip monitors, strategically placed during design to provide a high coverage, high resolution picture of the system's health and performance throughout its lifecycle. Chip manufacturers and Tier1s can reduce DPPM (defect parts per million), optimize system performance, and manage reliability margins. Once deployed in the field, OEMs can perform data-driven OTA updates, ECU fault diagnostics, and predictive maintenance, with alerts on faults before failures.

Curtis Davis, Uhnder CTO and co-founder, said: "The automotive industry needs better sensing with high reliability to reach truly effective ADAS and full autonomy. proteanTecs' UTC deep-data monitoring provides Uhnder with critical visibility, along with predictive performance tracking, during production and while the system is in mission mode."

"Uhnder has built the power and flexibility of digital processing into their radar sensors," said Gal Carmel, proteanTecs GM Automotive. "This enables complete programmability, while allowing for precise digital imaging radar perception. By embedding proteanTecs' UCT, Uhnder will be able to reinforce the performance and reliability profiles needed for series production at scale."

About Uhnder

Uhnder is the leader in digital perception radar technologies for automotive and next-generation mobility applications. Based on digital code modulation, Uhnder's fully software-defined radar-on-chip (RoC) and sensor modules enable highest-resolution digital perception for ADAS, AV, and logistics automation systems. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Uhnder is the only supplier of digital imaging radar chips and systems. For more information, visit www.uhnder.com and follow Uhnder on LinkedIn.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

