Ultra to present the next generation of its AI technology Publican at the 2026 WCO Conference in Abu Dhabi

DEMAREST, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra, a global leader in digital vetting and trade facilitation technology, announced today that it will participate in the World Customs Organization (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition taking place in Abu Dhabi in January 2026.

Ultra will showcase its unique AI platform Publican for governmental agencies, enabling automated inspection and enforcement of economic sovereignty and trade policies.

Ultra will launch a new generation of its customs brokerage platform Publican World, enabling fully automated customs compliance facilitation, in an age of ever changing polices and regulations.

"The WCO Technology Conference is an important forum for shaping the future of global trade," said Ram Ben Tzion, CEO of Ultra. "In a time where global trade is being redefined, a new generation of enabling technologies is required. From our United States HQ , we are focused on building trusted, technology-driven partnerships across borders."

Ultra's presence at the conference will feature its latest solutions for digital vetting and trade automation, supporting customs authorities and trade professionals seeking greater transparency, efficiency, and compliance.

The WCO Technology Conference brings together customs administrations, international organizations, and industry leaders to explore emerging technologies influencing border management and trade facilitation.

About Ultra

Ultra is a global technology company transforming how governments and businesses manage cross-border trade. Its suite of products, including Publican for government agencies and Publican World for customs brokers and trade professionals, leverages AI and automation to simplify compliance, enhance transparency, and reduce risk in international logistics. Ultra operates globally through regional entities, including Ultra USA.

For more information, visit: https://publican.ultra.global/solution/

Contact:

Ram Ben Tzion

[email protected]

+15513974311

SOURCE Ultra