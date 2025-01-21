Ulvera AI Appoints Domenic Serafino as CEO and Co-Founder

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulvera AI, a pioneering company in the non-invasive body contouring market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Domenic Serafino as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. Mr. Serafino brings over three decades of leadership experience in the medical aesthetics industry, with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth.

Dom Serafino, CEO Ulvera AI Ltd

Mr. Serafino co-founded Venus Concept Inc. in 2010, serving as CEO until 2022, and led the company from startup to over $120 million in annual revenues. He was also part of the start-up executive team at Syneron Medical Corp, acting as its President of North America and Executive Vice President – Syneron Medical Israel, and was instrumental in helping Syneron IPO in 2004, reaching a market cap of $1.4 billion less than 18 months from IPO.

"I am honored to join Ulvera AI as its CEO and Co-Founder," said Mr. Serafino. "Ulvera AI's dedication to pioneering aesthetics medical technologies is truly commendable. After researching and working with many different technologies over the years, I am confident that the team at Ulvera AI has developed something new and innovative in the non-invasive body contouring market."

Ulvera AI's groundbreaking body contouring technology offers a multi-layered treatment that combines ultrasound and electric muscle stimulation (EMS) to provide personalized treatments based on ultrasound imaging. The system treats the dermis, subcutaneous fat, superficial fascia, and stimulates the muscle, resulting in superior clinical results with a reduction in fat layer thickness ranging from 18% to 27%, with a mean value of 23%.

Dr. Grant Stevens added; "I am excited to be working with Dom and this novel disruptive body contouring technology. We finally have a comfortable way to precisely target the recalcitrant fat bulges and tighten skin safely and economically."

"Welcoming Dom as CEO and Co-Founder is a transformative step for Ulvera AI," stated Dr. Ines Verner, Co-Founder and President of Ulvera AI. "His visionary leadership and unmatched expertise in the aesthetics medical device arena are perfectly aligned with our ambitious objectives. We are thrilled to have him lead our team and are eager to harness his insights to propel our innovative vision."

Mr. Serafino's appointment significantly enhances Ulvera AI's strategic direction and growth potential, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the non-invasive aesthetics medical device sector.

About Ulvera AI

Ulvera AI is an Israeli startup company based in Tel Aviv, specializing in the most advanced technology in the non-invasive body contouring market. Our vision is to treat each patient personally according to their needs, offering a true innovative solution in the aesthetic medical market.

