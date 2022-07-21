Unicommerce partners with REDTAG to automate operations and elevate post-purchase experience

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicommerce, an integrated SaaS platform for post-purchase experience management today announced its association with REDTAG, the Middle East's value fashion and homeware brand, to strengthen its e-commerce operations by streamlining the supply chain and ensuring faster delivery for the online orders. Unicommerce will enable the brand with its order management solutions to manage the rising e-commerce order volumes and ensure that REDTAG patrons get a great online shopping experience.

Unicommerce order management solution deployed by REDTAG enables an automated and integrated process that includes order allocation, intimation to the logistic partners for faster order processing, shipment status visibility, and robust return management process. This process automation by Unicommerce will lead to increased business efficiencies and error-free deliveries.

Unicommerce platform is well integrated with REDTAG's current ERP and WMS enabling its customers to return orders in stores. It has also enabled customizable e-invoicing for KSA customers, along with Arabic language support for invoices and shipping labels.

Commenting on this partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce, said, "REDTAG is one of the leading fashion and homeware brands and we are excited to partner with them and support them in their e-commerce journey. Unicommerce is committed towards strengthening their e-commerce operations and we are confident that our technology will help them ensure error-free and seamless delivery to all their online shopping consumers. We have one of the finest e-commerce supply chain selling solutions and our expertise in streamlining operations for brands in India gives us a strong momentum to serve many leading retail brands across the Middle East."

Speaking on the partnership Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer, REDTAG said, "We have witnessed phenomenal growth for our e-commerce business and are glad to have Unicommerce as our supply chain technology solution provider. It's enriching to see that both the brands share the same ethos of a customer-centric approach. The partnership will enable us in ensuring that all our customers get on-time delivery and optimize our operations. We have launched more customer-centric services in the past such as 'Anytime-Anywhere Exchange', 'Find Your Size', 'Fashion Stylists', and 'Free Home Delivery', to ensure that our customer gets an exceptional shopping experience across platforms."

Unicommerce platform comes with 160+ integrations, including global marketplaces, carts, and logistics providers, making it simpler for companies to streamline their operations.

