Union Pacific Uses RADWIN to Backhaul Hundreds of Video Surveillance Cameras Across Remote Railyards in Western USA

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN ( www.radwin.com ), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that Union Pacific Railroad in Western USA, has deployed RADWIN's portfolio of Point-to-Point and Point-to-MultiPoint solutions to monitor and manage hundreds of remote railyards located West of the Mississippi River in Central and Western USA by implementing high throughput video surveillance networks and connecting remote railyard buildings.

Ray Carlson, of Union Pacific Railroad, stated: "Covering 23 states across the western two-thirds of the United States, we need to monitor and manage hundreds of remote railyards. To support operations, we required long range fixed wireless solutions that contend with tough coastal terrains, NLOS conditions and harsh and highly interfered railyard environments. After reviewing multiple manufacturers, we concluded that RADWIN's fixed wireless access solutions were the best way forward. With RADWIN's carrier-grade radios, RF congestion has become a non-issue and the video quality, due to high radio throughput has proven to be excellent. RADWIN products are extremely reliable and affordable and they continue to push the envelope with every new product they release."

Reinhard Florin, RADWIN's GM U.S. & Canada, stated: "We are delighted that RADWIN solutions meet the HD video surveillance demands of Union Pacific Railroad, while successfully overcoming all environmental challenges. We are proud that our PtP and PtMP solution have played a critical role in this project and will continue to support the railyards surveillance network and building connectivity requirements as it expands. Many companies worldwide rely on RADWIN-powered video surveillance networks because our solutions deliver highest throughput at affordable prices to facilitate future service expansion."

