University of Maryland and BioGenCell Announce the Launch of BioGenCell Fifth Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia Clinical Trial Site in the United States

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGenCell, a pioneer in personalized cell therapy solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its fifth Phase II clinical trial site in the United States at the University of Maryland. The trial is focused on significantly reducing the need for amputation in patients with Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI). The University of Maryland has joined this ambitious, global, placebo-controlled trial designed to offer transformative results for patients.

The prognosis for CLI patients is currently disheartening: within a year of diagnosis, nearly 20% of patients succumb to the disease while 30% will undergo amputation. Tragically, nearly 70% of these amputees do not survive beyond five years post-amputation.

BioGenCell's innovative yet low-risk technology harnesses the immune, stem, and progenitor cells from the patient's own blood, drawn in a simple procedure. Upon reinjection into the affected limb, these "trained" cells stimulate the formation of new, healthy blood vessels, restoring blood flow, potentially averting limb amputation or even death, and significantly enhancing patient quality of life. BioGenCell's previous clinical trial revealed an encouraging long-term amputation-free survival rate.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey with a significant institution like the University of Maryland," said Dr. Yael Porat, BioGenCell co-founder and CEO. "Our aim is to bring tangible relief to individuals who have been living with CLI."

Patients living with CLTI, their friends and relatives and interested physicians, are encouraged to visit www.biogencelltrial.com or reach out to the Study Coordinator (details) for more information on participating in this clinical trial.

BioGenCell, based at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel, is dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from degenerative microvascular diseases. BioGenCell aims to extend its reach to address a wider range of vascular and other diseases in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.biogencell.net.

