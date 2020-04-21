Upcoming Yardi Matrix COVID-19 Impact Webinars for Real Estate Professionals Announced

SANTA BARBARA, California, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to update real estate professionals on the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. real estate markets, Yardi Matrix® will host two webinars based on the most recent available data in early May.

"We'll provide the latest market details based on our April research data and also feature valuable technology tools that the real estate industry can use to improve customer service, leasing, procurement, asset preservation, energy conservation and receivables during this time of social distancing," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix.

Both presentations, which will be held May 6 for multifamily and May 13 for commercial, will also include content on the following:

Update on financial markets, economic indicators, government monetary & fiscal policy actions

The latest on the CARES Act, eviction moratoriums and efforts to stabilize small business

Industry fundamentals and trends for each market

Long-term discussion on reversal or acceleration of fundamentals

Operational response: downturn playbook update

Shape and timing of recovery

Register for the webinars:

Yardi Matrix multifamily webinar: 10 am PST , Wednesday, May 6, 2020 : Register here

, : Register here Yardi Matrix commercial webinar: 10 am PST , Wednesday, May 13, 2020 : Register here

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call (480) 663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

