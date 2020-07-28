Upstream Collaborates With Microsoft to Deliver Secured Connected Vehicle Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Security , a leader in cloud-based automotive cybersecurity, announced today that it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft through the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) and has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

Upstream is one of the first cloud-based automotive cybersecurity platforms to offer in-depth integration with the MCVP. MCVP provides one consistent, cloud-connected, horizontal platform across digital scenarios on top of which customer-facing solutions can be built, including in-vehicle infotainment, advanced navigation, autonomous driving, telematics and prediction services as well as over-the-air updates (OTA). It includes the enterprise-grade global availability and scale that comes with Microsoft Azure.

Upstream's solution provides automotive car manufacturers a turnkey solution for connected vehicles that ensures the safety and security of the vehicles, drivers and passengers alike.

The integration encompasses multiple options for automotive data ingestion using MCVP components by the Upstream platform as well as a set of real-life playbooks leveraging the integration of Upstream with Azure Sentinel , and the MCVP for investigation, containment, and remediation of multiple cybersecurity detection scenarios. In addition, the solution provides OEMs and connected fleet security operators with simulation capabilities of multiple pre-built and user-defined scenarios using Upstream's AutoStream application running on the MCVP environment.

"As new automotive cybersecurity regulations and standards are demanded, OEMs must find additional ways to integrate cybersecurity into their operations," says Yoav Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Upstream. "As such, our integration with the MCVP allows automotive companies to build a fluent and seamlessly integrated cybersecurity solution into their enterprise."

"In this world of software-defined vehicles, security is paramount for automakers and drivers," says Tara Prakriya, General Manager Azure Mobility and MCVP at Microsoft . "Upstream's integrations with the MCVP and Azure Sentinel will allow automakers and fleet owners to detect, analyze and respond to cyber threats, ultimately helping to keep road users safe."

Upstream's cybersecurity solution is available today for use by OEMs to detect cyber threats against connected vehicle infrastructure spanning the vehicle itself, telematics servers, and mobile applications. Customers can now reach out to their Upstream or Microsoft representatives to learn more and experience a demo of the connected car cybersecurity solution.

About Upstream Security:

Upstream Security is a cloud-based data platform purpose-built for connected vehicles and smart mobility services. Upstream's platform fuses machine learning, data normalization and digital twin profiling technologies to detect anomalies in real-time using existing automotive data feeds. The result is unparalleled cybersecurity, quality assurance, and predictive maintenance insights, readily available and seamlessly integrated into the customer cloud. Upstream is privately funded by Alliance Ventures (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi), Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, Salesforce Ventures, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners and Maniv Mobility.

