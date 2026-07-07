UVeye and Claremont Toyota Partner to Drive Community Impact with Build-A-Bike Charity Event

Staff from both companies join to build bicycles for children in need served by the Foothill Family Shelter.

TEANECK, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in vehicle data intelligence, is joining Claremont Toyota to host a Build-A-Bike charity event on Sunday, July 12. At the event, dealership staff, industry partners, and local families will come together to build bicycles for children in need.

As a member of the David Wilson Automotive Group, Claremont Toyota has donated more than 10,000 bicycles to children across Southern California. This year's event continues that legacy, while demonstrating how technology companies and dealerships can drive community impact together. All bikes will be donated to Foothill Family Shelter.

"This initiative is so close to our hearts at UVeye," said Omer Bar Joseph, Chief Revenue Officer of UVeye. Claremont Toyota brings the same care to their community as they do to their customers. We are honored to join them in giving back to local families, reinforcing our own commitment to strengthening the communities our partners serve."

Attendees will build bikes together, learn how Claremont Toyota utilizes UVeye's AI inspection technology to keep drivers safe, and connect with dealership leaders over lunch.

"Community has always been at the core of who we are," said Jane D'Amelio, Director Philanthropy & Strategic Partnerships at Claremont Toyota. "We're proud to partner with UVeye on an event that blends innovation with helping local children."

The event is taking place at Claremont Toyota, 601 Auto Center Drive, Claremont, California, starting at 10:00 a.m. and is open to invited guests and their families.

About UVeye

UVeye is building one of the automotive industry's largest vehicle intelligence platforms, transforming how vehicles are inspected, retailed, maintained, and understood across the global mobility ecosystem. By leveraging computer vision and real-world vehicle data from dealerships, fleets, rental operations, auctions, logistics hubs, and manufacturers, UVeye helps customers improve transparency, efficiency, safety, and retail performance at scale. The company works with leading automotive brands and organizations, including General Motors, Amazon, and Jaguar Land Rover, supporting a new generation of connected vehicle workflows spanning service, retail, logistics, and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

About Claremont Toyota

Claremont Toyota, a David Wilson Automotive Group dealership, delivers exceptional customer experiences while making a lasting community impact. Through its annual Build-A-Bike program and other charitable initiatives, it has provided more than 10,000 bicycles to children across Southern California. For more information, visit: https://www.claremonttoyota.com/.

UVeye Company Contact

Yaron Saghiv

UVeye

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+1 516 340 3572

UVeye Media Contact

Sarah Small

Headline Media

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+1 929 255 1449

SOURCE UVeye and Claremont Toyota