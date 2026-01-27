UVeye to Support Subaru Retailers with Automatic Vehicle Inspection Technology

More than 600 Subaru retailers across the U.S. will be eligible for UVeye's new program, offering access to AI-driven inspections, integrations, and training resources

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye , the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection, announced today that it will begin offering expanded support and resources to more than 600 Subaru retailers across the United States. The program is designed to make advanced underbody, tire, and exterior inspection technology more accessible to Subaru service departments, while providing optional tools to enhance operational efficiency, customer transparency, and service lane consistency.

As part of this expanded retailer support, UVeye will provide Subaru stores with:

UVeye and Subaru partner to make every vehicle inspection seamless

Access to AI-powered automatic inspection systems for consistent, highly granular, high-speed assessments of tires, underbody components, and exterior condition.

for consistent, highly granular, high-speed assessments of tires, underbody components, and exterior condition. Unique integrations , including UVeye's connection with Tire Rack Wholesale for streamlined tire recommendations and purchase pathways.

, including UVeye's connection with Tire Rack Wholesale for streamlined tire recommendations and purchase pathways. Subaru-focused onboarding, training materials, and workflow guidance to help retailers adopt automated inspections smoothly and effectively.

to help retailers adopt automated inspections smoothly and effectively. Convenient billing options , including compatibility with Subaru parts billing processes.

, including compatibility with Subaru parts billing processes. 360-degree photo and imaging capabilities to support both service and sales operations with high-quality visual documentation.

Subaru retailers, which have been early adopters of UVeye technology, including high-volume stores such as Maine's Patriot Subaru of Saco, have already reported meaningful operational improvements, from increased transparency to more efficient trade-in processes, and overall workflows.

"We are excited to expand our support to Subaru retailers and offer tools that complement their strong focus on quality and long-term customer care," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "Our automated inspection systems help service teams work faster, more consistently, and with clearer visibility into vehicle condition, ultimately improving reliability, efficiency, and the entire customer experience."

The expanded support program will be showcased at the UVeye booth #4723W at the 2026 NADA Show in Las Vegas, where Subaru retailers will be invited to preview integrations, training resources, and the company's advanced inspection and 360-photo capabilities.

Subaru retailers are also invited to contact UVeye directly to inquire about system availability, installation timelines, training materials, and program details.

About UVeye

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an 'MRI for vehicles,' deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues in the automotive industry. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com .

