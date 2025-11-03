Valens Semiconductor Appoints Yoram Salinger as Chief Executive Officer

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) today announced the appointment of Yoram Salinger as its new Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective on November 13th, 2025. Salinger will succeed Gideon Ben-Zvi, who has led Valens since 2020 and will remain actively involved with the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

Yoram Salinger, CEO, Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

"I'm delighted to welcome Yoram Salinger to Valens Semiconductor," said Dr. Peter Mertens, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Valens Semiconductor. "Yoram brings vast experience leading global high-tech companies to growth and profitability. On behalf of the Board, I'd also like to thank Gideon Ben-Zvi for his hard work and dedication as CEO over the past five and a half years. Under Gideon's leadership, Valens achieved remarkable successes, including going public on the New York Stock Exchange, achieving design wins with leading car manufacturers, and establishing a new Cross Industry Business (CIB) segment aimed at enhancing Valens' growth in both existing and new markets."

Salinger brings over 25 years of leadership experience in global high-tech companies, with a track record of driving growth, innovation, and successful exits. Most recently, he served as CEO of cybersecurity company Perception Point, where he led the company through a period of exceptional revenue growth, culminating in its acquisition by Fortinet in 2024. Previously, as CEO of Red-Bend Software, he built it into a global leader in mobile and automotive software management with its technology embedded in over two billion devices, leading to its successful acquisition by Harman International. Earlier, he held various leadership roles at GreenRoad, and Algorithmic Research.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Valens team over recent years," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, outgoing CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "It's rare to find a group of people so driven, capable, and united by a shared vision, and I feel grateful to have been part of that journey. Valens' technology is unmatched, and I believe we've only scratched the surface of its potential to transform industries. Valens has posted revenue growth in five consecutive quarters, and I look forward to watching Yoram take Valens to even greater heights."

"I was drawn to Valens because of its strong foundation of cutting-edge technology and industry partnerships," said Yoram Salinger. "Valens has leveraged its market-leading position in professional audio-video as a springboard into high-growth-potential markets such as automotive, industrial and medical. With superb technology and a committed, experienced team, I'm confident we'll accelerate Valens' growth and strengthen its position as a leader in high-performance connectivity across industries."

Valens also announced changes to its Board of Directors: Dr. Eyal Kishon and Dror Jerushalmi will be stepping down. This follows the recent addition of Igal Rotem. The Board of Directors can be viewed here.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com.

