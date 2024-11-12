Valens Semiconductor Outlines Long-Term Growth and Value Creation Strategy at 2024 Investor Day

Expands leading-edge connectivity solutions in high-growth industries

Announces long-term financial goals

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today hosted its 2024 Investor Day in New York City. Management provided an overview of the Company's go-forward strategy, growth drivers, product innovation plans and announced new long-term financial goals to deliver significant shareholder returns.

"As a leader in high-performance connectivity solutions, we are well-positioned to meet growing global demand for faster, more reliable video experiences," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, Chief Executive Officer. "Our chipsets are the hidden gems embedded inside countless devices that are transforming the global digital experience in how we work, live and learn every day.

"We have a tremendous growth opportunity ahead. Our growth strategy includes leveraging our core technology to serve new markets undergoing digital transformation, diversifying our revenue sources and augmenting organic growth with strategic acquisitions that will expand our market reach. We believe this strategy can generate sustainable growth and create significant long-term value for our shareholders."

Strategic Growth Drivers and Market Expansion

During the Investor Day presentation, Valens management outlined its financial goals for 2029 and provided revenue guidance for 2025. Management also discussed its strategy for both organic and inorganic growth across key verticals that have a combined total addressable market (TAM) of approximately $5.5 billion:

Video-Conferencing: Valens anticipates growing demand for AI-enabled intelligent meeting solutions that deliver high-quality video experiences for both remote and in-person meetings. With the ongoing trend of more video peripherals and more meeting rooms of all sizes, Valens plans to capitalize on its high-speed connectivity solutions, including its industry-leading USB3 extension offering. The TAM for Video-Conferencing solutions is expected to grow to $350 million by 2029.

2029 Financial Goals

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on opportunities in both existing and new markets. With a talented team and more than 17 years of experience delivering cutting-edge technology, and a very strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to execute our disciplined growth strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Ben-Zvi.

Based on these strategic initiatives, Valens Semiconductor expects to achieve the following financial goals by the end of 2029:

Total revenue is expected to be between $220 - $300 million in 2029, gross margin of between 50% - 60%: Professional Audio-Video revenues of between $90 - $100 million and gross margin between 65% - 75%. Industrial Machine Vision revenues of between $35 - $50 million and gross margin between 55% - 65%. Automotive revenues of between $65 - $110 million and gross margin between 35% - 45%. Acquisitions are expected to contribute revenues of between $30 - $40 million depending on potential acquisition opportunities.

- in 2029, gross margin of between 50% - 60%: Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 15% - 20% in 2029 1

In the following years, Valens expects: Significant automotive revenue scale with ADAS deployment within existing and new OEMs. Potential upside from single-use endoscopy.



2025 Guidance

Revenue guidance of $71 - $76 million or 25% - 33% YoY growth.

- or 25% - 33% YoY growth. Pro AV - Partial recovery from the inventory digestion cycle, adoption and commercialization of VS6320 based products for the video conferencing market.

Industrial Machine Vision - Design win announcements based on the VS6320 and VA7000.

Automotive - New design wins announcements with leading OEMs.

Acquisitions - Identify potential synergetic acquisitions and close at least one, assuming the Company identifies a relevant deal.

2024 Guidance

Revenue guidance of $57.2 - $57.5 million . Audio-video revenue is expected to be between $32.8 - $33.0 million . Automotive revenue is expected to be between $21.4 - $21.5 million . Acroname's revenue is expected to be $3 million . Acroname's results shall be part of the Audio-Video segment.

Webcast Replay

A webcast replay of today's Investor Day presentation will be available at Valens - Investor Relations and related presentations will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

