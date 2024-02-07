Valens Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Valens Semiconductor Gideon Ben Zvi, Chief Executive Officer, Guy Nathanzon, who has now assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Daphna Golden, VP Investor Relations, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 281-1167 (U.S.), 0 (808) 101-2717 (UK), 03 918 0610 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0610 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Lisa Fortuna

Financial Profiles, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Yoni Dayan

Head of Communications

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309625/Valens_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor