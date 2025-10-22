Valens Semiconductor to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

News provided by

Valens Semiconductor

22 Oct, 2025, 13:30 IDT

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Gideon Ben Zvi, Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Nathanzon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter 2025 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, please dial:

U.S.: +1 (888) 281-1167

UK: 0 (808) 101-2717

Israel: 03 918 0610

Other: +972 3 918 0610

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens  Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:
Michal Ben Ari
Investor Relations Manager
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]

Miri Segal
MS-IR IR for Valens
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309625/4474760/Valens_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor

Also from this source

Valens Semiconductor and Samsung Partner to Enhance the MIPI A-PHY Standard Ecosystem and Collaborate on Next-Generation Products

Valens Semiconductor and Samsung Partner to Enhance the MIPI A-PHY Standard Ecosystem and Collaborate on Next-Generation Products

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) today announced that Samsung is supporting the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed sensor connectivity and is...
Valens Semiconductor Welcomes Igal Rotem to its Board of Directors

Valens Semiconductor Welcomes Igal Rotem to its Board of Directors

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to appoint Igal Rotem, a seasoned high-tech executive and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics