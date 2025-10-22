Valens Semiconductor to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Gideon Ben Zvi, Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Nathanzon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter 2025 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, please dial:

U.S.: +1 (888) 281-1167

UK: 0 (808) 101-2717

Israel: 03 918 0610

Other: +972 3 918 0610

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Michal Ben Ari

Investor Relations Manager

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]



Miri Segal

MS-IR IR for Valens

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Yoni Dayan

Head of Communications

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309625/4474760/Valens_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor