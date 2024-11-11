Valens Semiconductor to Display a High-Performance Connectivity Solution for Next-Generation Single-Use Endoscopes at Medica 2024

Valens' groundbreaking solution, the first on the market to include a built-in electrosurgical noise canceller, will be on display at MEDICA, marking Valens' entry into a new high-growth market

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, announced that it will unveil a series of innovative solutions, including a chip that will enable some of the industry's most advanced endoscopes, at Medica 2024.

Based on the VA7000 chipset, the endoscopes offer a series of key benefits, including exceptional EMC reliability during electrosurgery, as well as high-resolution and wide field-of-view video, which will enhance the capabilities of medical professionals and improve patient outcomes. Further, with its small form factor and extremely low power consumption, the solution is optimized for high-performance single-use endoscopy – a growing segment within the endoscopy vertical.

At Medica 2024, Valens will showcase a live demonstration of the VA7000 chipset, with its built-in electrosurgical noise cancellers, enabling a cautery procedure with exceptional EMC reliability and no image loss.

More than 250 million endoscopies are performed every year globally. Due to the rigorous, costly, and time-consuming requirements of cleaning the endoscopes, the industry has been attempting to transition to a disposable model. This transition has been spurred by the FDA, which for years has been proclaiming the need for single-use endoscopes to enhance patient safety. The disposable endoscope market in the US is therefore growing at a 17% CAGR, according to Grand View Research, and is expected to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2030.

In addition to the VA7000 chipset, Valens will also display the VS6320 chipset for high-performance USB3.2 extension, as well as the VS3000 chipset for human-machine interface extension.

"Our participation in Medica 2024 marks the perfect opportunity for us to introduce our cutting-edge connectivity solutions to the medical industry," Moshe Doron, SVP, Business Development at Valens Semiconductor. "With its built-in electrosurgical noise canceler, the VA7000 will provide exceptional reliability and video quality for medical professionals. The advantages of the VA7000 chipset remove the major roadblock that had prevented the industry from transitioning to the long-desired disposable endoscope architecture. We are already seeing significant interest in this chip from our customers and partners, and we're excited about the spotlight that Medica will allow us to shine on our innovative technology."

Valens' solutions will be on display at Medica 2024 at the Israeli Pavilion, Hall 15, Stand #E30, from November 11-14.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future results, including financial results, currency exchange rates, and contract wins, and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens Semiconductor's ("Valens") management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens Semiconductor. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; the effect of inflation and a rising interest rate environment on our customers and industry; the ability of our customers to absorb inventory; competition in the semiconductor industry, and the failure to introduce new technologies and products in a timely manner to compete successfully against competitors; if Valens fails to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or fails to estimate its customers' demand; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; any difficulty selling Valens' products if customers do not design its products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes; even if Valens succeeds in winning selection processes for its products, Valens may not generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; sustained yield problems or other delays in the manufacturing process of products; our ability to effectively manage, invest in, grow, and retain our sales force, research and development capabilities, marketing team and other key personnel; our ability to timely adjust product prices to customers following price increase by the supply chain; our ability to adjust our inventory level due to reduction in demand due to inventory buffers accrued by customers; our expectations regarding the outcome of any future litigation in which we are named as a party; our ability to adequately protect and defend our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; the market price and trading volume of the Valens ordinary shares may be volatile and could decline significantly; political, economic, governmental and tax consequences associated with our incorporation and location in Israel; and those factors discussed in Valens' Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Valens does not presently know or that Valens currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Valens' assessments to change. However, while Valens may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

