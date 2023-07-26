Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in August 2023.

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference: Participating on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be presenting at 2:05 PM Eastern Time and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held virtually.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, Communications Software and Infrastructure Summit: Participating on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben-Zvi will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in Chicago.

For more information about these events or questions about registration, please reach out to your contacts at the organizing company.

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-performance video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

