Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events in May 2024.

Oppenheimer 9th Annual Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual): On Thursday, May 9, 2024. Guy Nathanzon, CFO of Valens Semiconductor, will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Israeli Conference: On Sunday, May 26, 2024. Guy Nathanzon will be presenting at 12:50 PM Israel Time. Nathanzon will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. The conference will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at Oppenheimer.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

