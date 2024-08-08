Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events in August 2024.

Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual): On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Guy Nathanzon, CFO of Valens Semiconductor, will be presenting at 12:25 PM ET. Nathanzon will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit: On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Nathanzon will participate in one-on-one meetings. The conference will be held in Chicago, IL.

Evercore ISI 2024 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference: On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Nathanzon will participate in one-on-one meetings. The conference will be held in Chicago, IL.

For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at Oppenheimer, Jefferies, or Evercore.

