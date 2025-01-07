Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Valens Semiconductor

07 Jan, 2025, 15:00 IST

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events.

Needham 27th Annual Growth Conference (NYC): On Tuesday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Guy Nathanzon, CFO of Valens Semiconductor, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings. He will also be presenting at 3:00 PM ET on January 15.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham143/vlncf/2434938

Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual): On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Nathanzon will participate in one-on-one meetings.

For more information about the events or questions about registration, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at Needham and Oppenheimer.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Michal Ben Ari
Investor Relations Manager
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]

Lisa Fortuna
Senior Vice President
Financial Profiles, Inc.
[email protected]

