Valens Semiconductor Unveils a New Brand Identity that Places Its Cutting-Edge Chipsets Center Stage

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) today revealed a refreshed brand that reinforces the company's position as a leader in high-performance connectivity. The refined brand – which includes a new visual identity, logo design and website – reflects Valens' holistic strategy of leveraging its core technology to power innovations across numerous industries.

"The refreshed Valens brand embodies the spirit of our team, which pushes boundaries every day and dares to make the impossible a reality," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, Chief Executive Officer of Valens Semiconductor. "Valens chipsets are found in millions of products, and our cutting-edge technology is setting new standards across diverse industries. Our solutions outperform the competition by enabling high performance in the harshest, most challenging conditions, and our new refreshed brand reflects our unrivaled technology and pioneering spirit."

The need for resilient and uncompromised connectivity is becoming more pivotal in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape. Valens Semiconductor's long-reach, high-resolution, error-free video connectivity chipsets give companies across diverse industries the flexibility to innovate without constraints. The new brand illustrates how Valens chipsets provide a robust connectivity foundation that can be adapted to a variety of interfaces, applications, and industries, including automotive, video-conferencing, education, medical, industrial and many others.

Backed by more than 15 years of experience and over 100 patents, Valens Semiconductor technology forms the basis of standards spanning across multiple industries. The company's superior physical layer (PHY) technology leverages innovative AI-driven error correction mechanisms that constantly learn and adapt the transmission to the dynamic noise environment, enabling mission-critical applications to perform seamlessly.

The new brand positions Valens chipsets as the 'hidden gems' at the heart of its customers' products, enabling optimal functionality and superior performance. The new website shines a light on Valens chipsets to reflect the evolution of the company and its technology. Valens Semiconductor will showcase its new brand identity at CES 2024, taking place January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

"Our cutting-edge connectivity solutions are in high demand, and we are positioned to continue to help our customers create novel products by setting new standards for innovation and driving connectivity forward," said Ben-Zvi. "We are excited to illustrate the extent to which our technology and passionate team are having an impact on people's everyday lives."

To see the new brand identity, visit www.valens.com.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

