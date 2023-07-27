Velotix™ Mentioned as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023

A Data Security Platform, according to Gartner, Inc., prepares for the impacts of quantum computing and AI

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotix , a leading data security company announced today that it has been mentioned as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023 for the Data Security Platform category. According to the report, "Security and risk management leaders should adopt innovations like data security posture management and data security platforms and prepare for the impacts of quantum computing and AI. Review these and other Hype Cycle entries to support business goals and mitigate data security and privacy risks."

The report further states, "traditionally, data security has been delivered by disparate products, which has resulted in operational inefficiencies and an inability to support, for example, data risk assessments, open data, commercial data, and internal innovations and collaboration involving data. Especially in cloud-based data stores, a DSP reduces integration cost, manual work, and friction by connecting previously disparate data security controls and capabilities."

Velotix is a data security platform that provides maximum data utilization at minimum risk by making data accessible and providing safe, secure, and compliant data access. Automatically tagging and discovering data, Velotix creates a single repository for accessing information and granting and revoking permissions. Leveraging the power of AI, Velotix continuously learns and documents organizational policies and external regulations to keep companies compliant.

"Only intelligent automation can keep up with the fast pace of evolving data infrastructure, users, tools, and regulations", said Noam Biran, VP Product at Velotix. "Powered by AI, Velotix provides indispensable technology by monitoring, learning, and predicting how data will be used to provide the right people with the compliant data they need to fuel data democratization and business success."

About Velotix:

Velotix enables enterprises to navigate the challenges posed by privacy laws while still harnessing data for business intelligence. Velotix introduces a unique AI-driven data security platform that automates policy management at scale, and provides the right access, to the right people, at the right time, for the right use to provide maximum data utilizations with the minimum risk. Velotix was founded in 2020 by Dr. Adi Hod and Uriel Ekstein. For more information, visit www.velotix.com , LinkedIn .

