Velotix Unveils Velotix One: From Data Chaos to Clarity

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotix, a leader in AI-driven data security and governance, announces the launch of Velotix One, an all-in-one Data Security Platform (DSP) designed to transform data security and governance for organizations of all sizes. Built for modern data environments such as Snowflake and Databricks, Velotix One simplifies governance, enabling organizations at any maturity to regain control of their data from day one.

With instant setup, a free trial, and quick time-to-value, Velotix One is an accessible yet powerful solution for teams overwhelmed by outdated permissions, ungoverned access, and growing compliance risks.

"Data has incredible potential, but only if you can control it," said Dr. Adi Hod, CEO of Velotix. "For many teams, governance has spiraled into chaos. Velotix One is about restoring order, automating processes, and enabling secure, democratized access—starting now."

Frictionless Data Governance: Key Velotix One DSP Features

Velotix One combines essential data governance capabilities into a unified, scalable platform:

Sensitive Data Discovery: Automatically maps and classifies sensitive data across cloud platforms.

Simplified Permissions Management: Streamlines access controls to adapt to organizational changes.

Real-Time Activity Monitoring: Detects unusual behavior before it escalates into security incidents.

Supports multiple data security use cases such as Joiner, Mover, Leaver Automation: Dynamically adjusts permissions based on role transitions.

"These features aren't optional—they're essential for modern data governance," said Noam Biran, Velotix Chief Product Officer. "Velotix One delivers these outcomes quickly, often within a single day, while providing a foundation for future growth in governance maturity."

"Velotix One gave us immediate visibility and control over our sensitive data across Snowflake and Databricks, cutting weeks of manual effort and delivering value on day one," said Kieran Taylor, CTO of Midship.

Immediate Value, Long-Term Scalability

Velotix One is designed to address today's governance challenges while preparing organizations for tomorrow's needs. From data discovery to attribute-based permission management and database activity monitoring, Velotix One evolves with organizations, ensuring long-term ROI and scalability.

"Think of Velotix One as your first step toward governance maturity," said Biran. "Today, it gives you control over permissions, monitoring, and sensitive data visibility. Tomorrow, it evolves into a comprehensive solution for policy-based access control, unstructured data analysis, and ecosystem-wide integrations."

A Practical Alternative to Complex Systems

Traditional governance platforms are often expensive, slow to deploy, and overly complex. Velotix One disrupts this model with enterprise-level functionality that's intuitive, cost-effective, and fast to implement.

"Governance tools don't have to be clunky or overly technical," said Dr. Hod. "Velotix One is designed for security and data teams to use with confidence and ease, no matter their expertise."

As organizations increasingly rely on distributed cloud platforms, managing governance effectively has become a critical challenge. Velotix One bridges the gap between fragmented systems and evolving business needs, delivering a frictionless solution that eliminates chaos and unlocks clarity for data-driven teams.

With its unique ability to adapt to any organization's needs while delivering immediate results, Velotix One stands as a transformative platform for teams striving to stay ahead in today's data-driven world.

About Velotix

In a world of ever-evolving privacy policies, regulations, and compliance challenges, Velotix offers a groundbreaking AI-driven data security platform to mitigate risks, streamline policy management, and drive operational agility. Velotix enables self-service data access while automating policy creation and enforcement, ensuring secure, time-sensitive, and context-aware access control. With Velotix, organizations gain the confidence to leverage data as a strategic asset, aligned with business goals and regulatory demands.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Adi Hod and Uriel Ekstein, Velotix continues to set new standards in data security and governance innovation. For more information, visit www.velotix.ai.

