Venom Blockchain and United Network Forge Strategic Partnership to Power Next-Generation Payment Systems

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venom Blockchain and United Network have joined their strengths to create a revolutionary blockchain-powered payment infrastructure in a groundbreaking move that could redefine the future of global payments. This unique partnership aims to harness the speed and security of blockchain to transform the use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins. By integrating United Network's robust payment infrastructure with blockchain smart contracts, this collaboration promises a payment system that can handle real-time card payments, thanks to Venom Blockchain's impressive capacity of over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). Key takeaways from this pioneering partnership:

Speed Redefined: The Venom Blockchain backbone unlocks the potential for lightning-fast card transactions, blurring the lines between traditional payment methods and the world of cryptocurrencies .

The Venom Blockchain backbone unlocks the potential for lightning-fast card transactions, blurring the lines between traditional payment methods and the world of . Scalability for the Future: Dynamic sharding empowers the system to expand alongside growing adoption, making it future-proof.

sharding Uncompromising Security: United Network's payment cards, multi-factor authentication, and digital wallets, coupled with Venom's focus on government-level security, create a fortress for transactions.

The Power of Smart Contracts: Venom's account abstraction allows the deployment of smart contracts, ushering in automation and streamlining payment processes.

Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation: "Venom Blockchain and United Network are transforming payments. Integrating our blockchain's capabilities with United Network's infrastructure unlocks the power of smart contracts. It sets the stage for seamless CBDC and stablecoin transactions, a major step towards mass adoption."

About Venom Blockchain

Venom Blockchain is a high-throughput Layer 0 blockchain platform known for its asynchronous dynamic sharding and Threaded Virtual Machine (TVM) - ensuring scalability, seamless cross-chain interactions, and developer-friendliness for Web3 applications and government solutions. https://venom.foundation

About United Network

United Network brings expertise in ready-to-deploy payment infrastructure. Their solutions encompass proprietary bank cards, a digital wallet, POS and ATM support, and robust security systems, making them a leader in building national and global payment ecosystems for fiat-backed stablecoins and CBDCs. https://unitednetwork.ae

