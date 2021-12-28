VentureIsrael Invests in Israeli Startup NeuroBrave, a Software Platform for Analyzing Neural Biomarkers and Insights

"As the world of technology moves toward more and more personalization, NeuroBrave's solution offering real-time high accuracy insights on cognitive, physiological and mental states is extremely relevant right now," - says Roman Gold, Managing General Partner of VentureIsrael, who became a Board Observer of NeuroBrave.



"We are super excited to have VentureIsrael as our investor, with a growing reputation to become leaders in the Israeli VC industry, vast experience in global markets, network and financial expertise from Seed to IPO. Our extraordinary team of specialists at NeuroBrave was able to develop a unique SaaS solution that we're now deploying with global enterprises and SMBs, enabling them to provide their users in consumer and professional markets new real-time tools for wellness, productivity, performance, and safety by understanding state of mind, emotions and cognitive insights in a very accessible and intuitive way.



We see the rapid movement of tech giants alongside consumer electronics market leaders, gaming platforms, and manufacturing industries to embed non-invasive neural private and safe technologies in wearable devices, AR, VR, XR and Metaverse solutions. This is the inflection point we've been looking for in the past decade, now thanks to Deep Learning, cloud infrastructure and wearable sensors, it is made possible," says Dror Talisman, CEO & Co-Founder of NeuroBrave.

About NeuroBrave

NeuroBrave develops a SaaS platform, enabling enterprises and SMBs to upload their end-users signals to a real-time cloud pipeline, based on a combination of signal processing and deep learning algorithms, thus providing the users a private access to cognitive states insights - fatigue, stress, anxiety, focus, engagement, excitement and many more.

About VentureIsrael

VentureIsrael is an Israeli early-stage deep tech fund. The firm is market and domain agnostic with an investment focus based on three elements: technology, time to market, and people. VentureIsrael focuses on startups from the Seed stage to Series A, with technology solutions capable of scale rapidly to meet 'on and high' demand. It is dedicated to the 'unique' technological excellence of the startup and is not afraid of an unconventional approach.





