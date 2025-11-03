Verix Secures U.S. Patent for Dynamic Code Technology Enabling Intelligent Automation in its Flagship Tovana™ Platform

Patented innovation powers adaptive data operations and accelerates commercial optimization for life sciences companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix, a leader in life sciences commercial optimization, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent for its proprietary vQL (Verix Query Language) technology - a dynamic code innovation that powers intelligent automation across Verix's Tovana platform.

Designed for accessibility, vQL enables automation and adaptability using only basic SQL understanding - no advanced programming required. The patented technology enables Tovana to perform adaptive, context-aware data operations that streamline how commercial teams access insights, automate processes, and deploy new analytical workflows, accelerating the delivery of business-ready intelligence without complex coding or manual configuration.

A Breakthrough in Dynamic Code Automation

Traditional SQL-based systems are inherently static, limiting adaptability and automation within enterprise data environments. vQL introduces dynamic runtime logic, allowing data queries and applications to adjust automatically based on business context — such as user roles, user behavior or activity, or real-time data changes.

By embedding this capability across its platform, Verix has transformed SQL's static foundation into a living, intelligent automation layer that drives agility in data-driven operations. It enables teams to easily build new applications and rapidly adapt existing ones to evolving business environments, simplifying configuration, reducing time-to-insight, and eliminating dependency on complex programming languages or elevated database privileges.

"Receiving patent recognition for vQL underscores our commitment to continuous innovation," said Doron Aspitz, CEO of Verix. "This dynamic code technology is a cornerstone of how Tovana operates — automating complex processes, adapting to change in real time, and empowering commercial teams to focus on decisions rather than data management. It's a major step forward in delivering true intelligent automation for life sciences."

Driving Impact Across the Tovana Platform

vQL is deeply embedded across all layers of the Tovana Commercial Optimization Platform, from data pipeline creation and modeling to real-time analytics and visualization. This enables faster deployment of predictive workflows, reduces operational complexity, and greater agility for global pharma organizations.

Powered by dynamic code automation, the technology supports standard SQL integrations and can be deployed seamlessly in existing database environments - requiring only basic SQL understanding, not advanced programming expertise. This allows organizations to extend automation benefits without infrastructure changes, maximizing agility and innovation across commercial operations.

About Verix

Verix is the leading provider of Tovana, a Commercial Optimization Platform purpose-built for Life Sciences organizations. Tovana leverages AI, dynamic code automation, and deep domain expertise to optimize critical commercial operations such as HCP targeting, precision forecasting, omnichannel optimization, and patient discovery.

By unifying advanced data science with adaptive automation, Verix enables pharmaceutical companies worldwide to accelerate brand performance with clarity, speed, and confidence.

