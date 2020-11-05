Vesttoo Announce Participation in IBM Alpha Zone Accelerator

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo is proud to announce that it has been selected to join the prestigious IBM Alpha Zone Accelerator' 11th class. IBM's accelerator is a 20 week program aimed at startups focusing on next generation IT solutions powered by Machine learning and AI, Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics and more. The program will provide global exposure and partnership with IBM, technology architecture design consulting and support along with networking and guidance from leading mentors in the field.

Vesttoo is one of the 10 startups chosen to participate in the year's program out of dozens that were registered. Vesttoo was chosen to participate thanks to its cutting-edge AI-based technology, providing insurers with an affordable, efficient alternative to traditional reinsurance for immediate capital relief, value enhancement and liability hedging.

"We are very excited to participate in this year's Alpha Zone program and to work in such an innovative environment. We look forward to collaborating with IBM and taking advantage of their expertise in technological solutions in order to improve our product", said Yaniv Bertele, CEO of Vesttoo.

Vesttoo specializes in data-driven AI-based risk management solutions for the P&C and L&P markets, using cutting-edge technologies to transfer general insurance, lapse, mortality and longevity risk to the capital markets.

The company provides insurers and pension funds with affordable, strategic risk transfer to the capital markets, while investors benefit from uncorrelated, high-yield investments with remote loss possibilities.

As a one-stop-shop solution provider, Vesttoo handles every aspect of the deal using its cutting-edge proprietary AI and machine learning stochastic algorithms, creating highly accurate risk models and forecasts.

Vesttoo's advanced risk-modeling technology transforms the way securities are structured, offered, and traded, providing an accessible, flexible, scalable, and affordable streamlined alternative to traditional reinsurance.

IBM Alpha Zone Accelerator helps startups to build leading solutions for the enterprise market. The program focuses on post Seed & Round A funded companies with aim to create long term technology and business partnership with IBM worldwide. Since the Alpha Zone Accelerator program commenced, 83 startups have graduated successfully.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327817/Vesttoo_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Lior Fuerst, Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Vesttoo