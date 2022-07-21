Vesttoo hires Reinsurance Executive Minas Kalachian as Head of Structuring

Mr. Kalachian, formerly Managing Director at Allianz, will head a team of Product Specialist to steer the structuring and implementation of Vesttoo's innovative alternative reinsurance solutions in the Life and P&C sectors

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of reinsurance executive Minas Kalachian as its new Head of Structuring. Mr. Kalachian will lead the Product Specialists and Structuring at Vesttoo, driving the development of financing solutions for the company's clients.

Mr. Kalachian has 23 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance sector. Most recently, as a Managing Director at Allianz Risk Transfer. He holds an Honors degree in Statistics and Actuarial Sciences from Western University in Ontario.

As the Head of Structuring at Vesttoo, Mr. Kalachian will manage a team of Product Specialists to design and implement financial structure strategies for Vesttoo's capital markets-based reinsurance solutions, as well as analyze the financials of individual projects.

"I'm pleased to announce the joining of Mr. Kalachian to our team," said Alon Lifshitz, Chief Financial Engineer and Co-Founder of Vesttoo. "His joining comes at an opportune moment. As demand for capacity grows along with investor hunger for uncorrelated assets, we must answer it with rapid scaling. Minas' ample experience will be invaluable to the crafting of new and innovative financing solutions."

"I am thrilled to join Vesttoo's team," said " Vesttoo's Head of Structuring, Minas Kalachian. "Vesttoo has been shaking up the industry by being on the forefront of the changing ILS landscape and enabling alternative sources of capital to play a key role in the transfer of insurance risk beyond Nat Cat, which is sorely needed in our industry. It is this creative spirit, along with strong analytics, use of technology and a talented team that has me excited to join their ranks and help transform the (re)insurance sector."

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo connects the insurance industry and the capital markets, by combining AI-powered technology with expertise in fintech, insurance, and asset management so that insurers have the capacity they need, and investors have opportunities to diversify with uncorrelated low volatility insurance risk.

Since beginning to transact in late 2020, Vesttoo has generated close to $3.7 billion in capacity. Among its clients are well-established global insurers, renowned financial institutions, and large multinational brokers.

